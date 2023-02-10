Lebanon: central bank governor Riad Salameh to step down this year

Lebanon’s embattled central bank governor Riad Salameh, who has faced multiple accusations of plundering state coffers, said he is ready to step down from his 30-year stint in the role when his fifth term ends this year.

One of Lebanon’s most controversial figures, Mr Salameh was at one point heralded for keeping the country’s banking sector afloat — but is now one of the key figures blamed for Lebanon’s economic collapse that first became apparent in 2019, one of the worst in modern history.

He also is facing several European and Lebanese investigations over alleged corruption and illicit enrichment.

Among the accusations are that he embezzled $330 million from the central bank through a contract he signed with Forry Associates, a financial services company run by his brother, Raja.

“For me, the decision is that at the end of my term, I will turn a page in my life and leave the central bank,” Riad Salameh said in an interview with Al Sharq TV.

He also rejected any links to Forry Associates, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands.

“Not a single dollar of BDL (Banque Du Liban) funds has been paid to Forry Associated Ltd. I have no connection with that company,” Mr Salameh said.

“Some have exploited my brother's position in this company to target me,” he said, adding that “the cases launched against me have no real foundation”.