Lebanese depositors storm four banks to demand savings

Depositors in Lebanon entered at least four banks across the country on Tuesday demanding access to their savings.

In one incident hostages were held for a short time, while in another a customer staged a sit-in in an effort to get their money.

These are the latest in a series of similar incidents since the country’s economic crisis saw lenders restrict money withdrawals.

In Chtaura in the Bekaa Valley, retired Internal Security Forces member Ali Sahili stormed the local branch of BLC Bank demanding access to his $24,000 in savings — but he was detained before he was able to get his money.

“He's got a desperate case. He offered his kidney for sale before, his son is living in the streets in Ukraine,” Rami Ollaik, whose organisation Mouttahidoun assists desperate depositors including Mr Sahili, told The National.

READ MORE Another Lebanon bank raided despite increased security

Mr Sahili’s son is believed to be a student in Ukraine and needs financial support to pay his rent and tuition fees.

“He did all this out of desperation with no criminal intent,” said Mr Ollaik.

Banks imposed informal capital controls in 2019, severely restricting access to hard currency and compounding the economic difficulties faced by people in Lebanon.

The situation has led some depositors to take matters into their own hands, with many people praising their actions.

In another incident, an armed depositor briefly took hostages at Byblos Bank in the southern city of Sour — also known as Tyre — according to the Depositors' Association, an advocacy group.

The man demanded access to his $44,000 in savings, but was arrested after agreeing to a settlement of 350 million Lebanese pounds — or around $9,000 at Tuesday's black market rate.

In Lebanon’s second city Tripoli, employees of a state electricity company entered a bank to demand the release of their salaries.

A depositor staged a sit-in at a fourth bank and demanded access to his money at the IBL Bank in the Beirut suburb of Hazmieh.

Banks in Lebanon closed their doors last month after at least seven branches were raided by depositors in a week, including five in a day.

Some branches had reopened last week with heightened security.

But on Monday, an unarmed man stormed a bank in Beirut and came away with about $11,000 of his savings.

Mr Ollaik said on Tuesday afternoon that the man would face no charges.

Lebanon has been engulfed by an economic crisis since 2019, which has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern history. Much of the country has plunged into poverty and the local currency has plummeted in value by more than 95 per cent.

There are severe shortages of basic essentials including bread, electricity, medicine and water.