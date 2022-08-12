Beirut bank hostage-taker to remain in custody in Lebanon until next week

A gunman who surrendered after taking hostages at a Beirut bank and demanding access to his trapped savings is expected to remain detained until at least next week.

Bassam Hussein, 42, is being held at a Beirut intelligence branch and faced his first round of questioning on Thursday night, a legal source told The National. Prosecutors decided not to release him after the first round of questioning.

It remains unclear if the bank or hostages will press charges against Mr Hussein or if he will be charged.

Some of his family members and supporters blocked a road on Friday morning in protest at his detention.

Mr Hussein, who doused the interior of the building with petrol, had threatened to kill the hostages at the Federal Bank of Lebanon branch in Beirut's Hamra neighbourhood and set himself on fire if he could not take out his $210,000 in savings to pay for his father's medical treatment.

After a roughly seven-hour standoff, he handed himself in peacefully when the bank reportedly agreed to give him around $30,000 of his trapped savings.

His brother Atef had told journalists Mr Hussein “wants to get just $5,500 to pay hospital bills”.

He said Mr Hussein had grabbed the weapon “from the bank and did not bring it with him”.

A devastating economic collapse that first became apparent in 2019 and pushed much of Lebanon into poverty has caused the local currency to plunge in value by more than 90 per cent.

Inflation has soared and there are widespread shortages of water, bread, electricity, medicines and other basic supplies.

In 2019 banks imposed informal capital controls, severely restricting access to hard currency, which compounded the difficulties people in Lebanon face.

Banks stopped giving dollars to depositors, allowing withdrawals only in vastly devalued Lebanese pounds.

As the hold-up progressed on Thursday, protesters gathered outside the bank in support of Mr Hussein.

“We are all Bassam”, some had chanted, as security forces, some dressed in riot gear, looked on.

Thursday's events are not the first time this has happened in Lebanon. In January, coffee shop owner Abdallah Assaii held up a branch in the Bekaa Valley and held seven employees hostage until he made off with $50,000 of his own money.