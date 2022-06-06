Lebanon warns Israel against 'aggressive' action as gas rig arrives in disputed waters

Lebanese President Michel Aoun warned Israel against "aggressive" action in disputed waters, after a gas rig arrived off the coast of Haifa to produce gas.

"Negotiations to draw the southern maritime borders are still ongoing and any activity or action in the disputed area is considered a provocation and aggressive act," the Lebanese presidency said on Sunday, citing Mr Aoun.

The vessel's arrival became known after the Suez Canal Authority reported that the Floating Production Storage Offloading ship was the first of its kind to travel through the waterway on Friday.

أعلن الفريق أسامة ربيع رئيس هيئة قناة السويس، اليوم الجمعة، نجاح أول عملية عبور من نوعها في تاريخ القناة لوحدة عائمة لإنتاج وتصنيع وتخزين الغاز الطبيعي المسال (FPSO) بعبور الوحدة الأحدث في العالم ENERGEAN POWERضمن قافلة الجنوب وذلك من خلال قطرها وتوجيهها بأربع قاطرات تابعة للهيئة pic.twitter.com/Fo9gVCFmhC — هيئة قناة السويس Suez Canal Authority (@SuezAuthorityEG) June 3, 2022

Lebanon-based open-source intelligence tracker IntelSky said the vessel was heading for the Karish natural gas reservoir, off the coast of Israel, which Israel says falls within its "economic waters" in the Mediterranean.

The current position of ENERGEAN POWER (IMO: 9889162, MMSI 538008397) is at East Mediterranean (coordinates 33.19819 N / 34.30951 E) reported 1 min ago by AIS. pic.twitter.com/RsQYL49MXb — Intelsky (@Intel_sky) June 5, 2022

Extraction from the Karish field is expected to take place in the third quarter of this year, Energean — an international hydrocarbon exploration and production company — said earlier.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati accused Israel of "attempting... to incite a new crisis by transgressing on Lebanon's water resources".

He also said Israel was imposing a fait accompli on the disputed zone. This could "create tensions that may have unpredictable implications", he said.

READ MORE Israel fires at target in Lebanon after projectile launch

There was no immediate response from Israel to Mr Aoun's statement.

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar welcomed the vessel's arrival and said she hoped it would be brought online quickly.

"We will continue to work to diversify the energy market and maintain stability and reliability," she said.

The US began mediating indirect talks between the sides in 2000 to settle a long-running dispute that has obstructed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Hezbollah's warnings for Israel

Lebanon is home to the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which has fought numerous wars with Israel.

Hezbollah has previously warned Israel against drilling in the disputed area until the border issue is resolved and said the group would take action if it did so.

Lebanon says its border cuts into the sea at an angle farther south and Israel's claim runs farther north, creating a triangle of disputed waters.

Last year, Beirut expanded its claim by around 1,400 square kilometres, enlarging the area disputed with Israel.

Lebanon has yet to respond to an undisclosed proposal a US envoy made early this year to revive the stalled talks.

Senior Lebanese security official Maj Gen Abbas Ibrahim said in an interview published last week following a trip to Washington that Beirut's response would open the door for a return to those talks and that the US was keen to "turn the page" on the issue.

With additional reporting from Reuters