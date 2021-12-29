Aoun approves May 15 for Lebanon's legislative elections

Lebanese citizens residing in the country will vote for members of parliament on May 15, President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday.

The international community has insisted that holding parliamentary elections on time is a prerequisite for Lebanon to receive billions of dollars in loans and debt relief, two years into a severe economic crisis.

“President Aoun signed a decree inviting electoral bodies to vote for members of parliament on May 15 for Lebanese residing in the country,” the Lebanese Presidency wrote on Twitter.

Read more Lebanon to hold parliamentary election on May 15

Lebanese living abroad will vote on either on Friday, May 6 or Sunday, May 8, depending on which day falls during a weekend in their country of residence.

People working at polling stations will vote on May 12.

President Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati approved the dates this week, setting an official timeline for elections after months of political wrangling between the president and parliament.

Members of parliament had earlier recommended elections be held in March but Mr Aoun refused.

Economic collapse has pushed more than 80 per cent of the population below the poverty line and largely discredited the country's ruling elite, who are widely accused of corruption and political inaction in the face of a severe crisis.