Ronaldinho honours Beirut firefighters who died in blast

Brazil's former football star Ronaldinho lays a wreath of flowers in remembrance of members of the Lebanese civil defence that were killed almost a year prior during the blast that rocked the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, at the Beirut fire brigade headquarters near the port blast site. AFP

Former football star Ronaldinho visited the Beirut Fire Brigade on Thursday, days before the one-year anniversary of the Beirut port blast.

Dozens of fans and volunteers gathered around the 41-year-old star in memory of the firefighters who died putting out the fire that preceded the explosion.

Images of the massive blast circulated around the world and news of the devastation drew international sympathy to Lebanon.

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, commonly known as Ronaldinho, laid a white wreath and prayed for those who were killed in the explosion, the National News Agency reported.

Wearing sunglasses, a white t-shirt and black cap, the sport star spoke to the crowd before departing.

The former sportsman is in Lebanon as part of as part of his "in solidarity with Lebanon and the Lebanese" initiative. He is expected to visit the port and speak with local associations on the ground.

He has visited Beirut before, most recently in 2017 when he was spotted in nightclub Taiga Beirut.

Since retiring in 2015 Ronaldinho has dedicated time to charitable initiatives. He has worked with the UN Children's Fund and raised awareness about HIV/aids.

Last August a huge explosion in Beirut killed at least 214 people, wounded 6,500 and destroyed large parts of the city after thousands of tonnes of flammable material stored at the port caught fire and exploded.

Ten young volunteers from the Beirut fire brigade were called to the port to extinguish the fire that preceded the blast. None of them survived.

An investigation into the causes of the explosion has yet to produce any results.

World Cricket League Division 2 In Windhoek, Namibia - Top two teams qualify for the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which starts on March 4. UAE fixtures Thursday February 8, v Kenya; Friday February 9, v Canada; Sunday February 11, v Nepal; Monday February 12, v Oman; Wednesday February 14, v Namibia; Thursday February 15, final

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

Bundesliga fixtures Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm) RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm) Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm) Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm), Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

