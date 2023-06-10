Jordan's Crown Prince congratulates parents on 30th wedding anniversary

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah has posted an Instagram message to wish his parents a happy 30th wedding anniversary – only days after the kingdom celebrated his own nuptials.

Prince Hussein married Princess Rajwa on June 1, with the ceremony attended by international leaders, royalty and celebrities, including the UK's Prince William and Catherine and US first lady Jill Biden.

Prince Hussein’s parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, hosted 140 guests at the ceremony that confirmed the Crown Prince will one day succeed his father.

On Saturday, Prince Hussein posted the message on Instagram celebrating the king and queen's anniversary, with a video showing the family together through the years.

“Happy 30th anniversary to the most loving, dedicated, and generous parents. You continue to teach us all the true meaning of devotion and selfless sacrifice,” wrote Prince Hussein, who has 4.7 million followers on the platform.

“May God bless you with continued good health and happiness.”

Queen Rania also shared a message addressed to her husband.

"Each passing day brings us closer, and each passing year shows me just how incredibly blessed I am to spend my life with you," she said in the Instagram post on Saturday.

"Happy 30th anniversary, my King."

Princess Rajwa, 29, who is a Saudi citizen and the daughter of King Salman’s cousin, was declared a Jordanian Princess by the royal court following her wedding to Prince Hussein.