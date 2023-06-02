Jordan's Zarqa University offers scholarships in honour of Crown Prince's wedding

On the eve of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah's wedding to Princess Rajwa, Jordan's Zarqa University announced a gift of its own: the allocation of 10 scholarships in honour of the couple's marriage.

The university confirmed to the Jordan News Agency on Wednesday that the scholarships would be awarded to deserving students hailing from the central Zarqa governorate, a gesture designed to encourage educational advancement in the region.

The scholarships were initiated in co-operation with the Zarqa governor and reflect the university's commitment to fostering academic growth in the community.

Mahmoud Abu Shaira, chairman of Zarqa University’s board of directors, extended his warm congratulations to King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and the Jordanian people on the occasion of the royal wedding.

He expressed his wishes for a prosperous life for the couple, and spoke on the national pride and happiness attached to the event.

“The university believes in the magnitude of this occasion, which has brought immense joy to the hearts of Jordanians,” he said.

“We aim to assist those in the local community who aspire to complete their studies and become the builders and pillars of our nation.”

The couple tied the knot at Zahran Palace in Amman in an opulent ceremony attended by royalty and various dignitaries, including the UK's Prince William and wife Kate and US first lady Jill Biden.

The bride wore a custom Elie Saab gown featuring a flower print on its full skirt while the groom wore his military uniform.

The ceremony was followed by a reception featuring traditional Jordanian food and music.