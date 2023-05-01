Israel extends detention of Jordanian MP

An Israeli court has ruled that a Jordanian parliamentarian arrested by Israel nine days ago should remain in detention, Israeli media said, as mystery shrouds the case.

The military court extended the detention of MP Imad Adwan by eight days on Saturday and maintained a ban on his lawyer meeting him, Israeli newspapers said.

Jordanian officials and media said Mr Adwan was arrested on suspicion of smuggling gold and weapons into Israeli-held territory.

Israel has released no details on the case.

Israeli forces arrested Mr Adwan on the Allenby Bridge crossing point into the occupied West Bank.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said last Tuesday that Mr Adwan was in good health and his rights were being respected. The two countries signed a peace treaty in 1994 and co-operate closely on security matters.

Mr Adwan represents a district in the Jordan Valley near the border with Israel. Several hundreds supporters held a rally in the district on Sunday to demand his release.

Like most members of Jordan's 130-member parliament, Mr Adwan belongs to a tribe.

The Adwans form part of a tribal constellation that underpins the security apparatus in Jordan, although parliament has no say on foreign policy and all significant powers are held by King Abdullah II.