Jordan's King Abdullah II says emergency law will be lifted in 'next few months'

Jordan's King Abdullah II said on Wednesday he will lift the emergency laws imposed when the pandemic began two years ago.

“We are looking forward to stopping working under the Defence Orders in the next few months, to turn the page on the coronavirus crisis,” the king said in his speech to mark the kingdom's independence day.

A short time after the speech, Jordan's prime minister issued a decision to drop mask mandates in public places and enclosed spaces, state news agency Petra reported.

In March 2020, the monarch handed expansive powers to the government and security forces to enforce a state of emergency to counter the pandemic.

Among measures were curfews and bans on assembly — part of a crackdown on dissent.

In the aftermath, Jordan's economy went into recession, which the government blamed on the pandemic.

It contracted by 2 per cent in 2020, as unemployment reached a record of 25 per cent, according to official figures.

However, the economy grew 2 per cent in 2021, official data showed. The government expects 2 per cent economic growth again this year.

Jordan became an independent kingdom in 1946, while maintaining strong ties with Britain, which played a key role in the founding of the country in 1921.

King Abdullah, the great-grandfather of the current king, was Jordan's first monarch.

The king received independence day congratulations from regional leaders on Wednesday.

These included the President, Sheikh Mohamed and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.