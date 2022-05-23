Jordanian military says Syrian soldiers involved in drug smuggling

A Jordanian army spokesman said on Monday that “undisciplined” Syrian soldiers are enabling drug smuggling, in the first official comments from Jordan's government linking the regime in Damascus to the growing narcotics trade in the region.

“The Jordanian armed forces are confronting a drugs war on the border” with Syria, Col Mustafa Hiyari, head of military media, told official media.

“The smuggling is being led by organisations supported by outside parties. These organisations sometimes receive support from undisciplined groups from [within] the Syrian border guards,” Col Hiyari said.

Col Hiyari did not identify any foreign players that may be involved in drug smuggling on the Syrian side.

A rapid rise in drug smuggling, particularly of Captagon pills, has factored into the Jordanian policy of accommodating the government of Bashar Al Assad in hopes of securing regime co-operation to curb the illicit trade.

Some of the Captagon is consumed in Jordan but most is smuggled through the kingdom to inner Arabia, the officials say.

Late last year, Russia, which has troops in parts of Syria near the border with Jordan, arranged talks between Amman and Damascus. The US, Jordan’s main donor and chief ally, gave mixed signals on the talks.

Read more Four drug smugglers shot dead on Jordan’s border with Syria

Arab security officials say pro-Iranian militias connected to Hezbollah are part of the Captagon cartels in Syria.

They say the cartels mainly operate in areas controlled by the Fourth Division, a praetorian guard headed by the president's brother, Maher Al Assad.

During a visit to the US last week, Jordan's King Abdullah II told the Hoover Institute that he expects Iran to extend its influence into Syrian areas along the border, as Russia focuses on its invasion of Ukraine.