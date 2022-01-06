Jordan brings in reforms as parliament reconvenes peacefully

A slew of constitutional reforms were passed in Jordan’s parliament, known simply as the dome, after a brawl last week during a vote on a women’s rights issue, sparking criticism over legislators' code of conduct and patriarchal beliefs.

Representative Hassan Al Riyati, who threw the first punch, was asked not to attend the sessions until calm is restored in the dome and an investigation into the fight is concluded.

As of Wednesday, the Lower House had approved 26 out of 30 articles at eight sessions over the course of four days. One of the changes passed is meant to curtail corruption among MPs.

Representatives effectively banned current members of the parliament from “concluding any contract, lease, sale, barter or any other type of contract with the government, public official institutions or public institutions or companies owned or controlled by the government”, state news agency Petra reported.

But MPs rejected a clause that mandates cash or gifts given to a representative because of their position be handed over to the state.

The language on what qualifies an individual to become a deputy senator or senator in parliament also become more inclusive by crossing out the phrase “who is insane or an imbecile” and replaced it with “who is not fully eligible”.

Some of the other votes overturned the requirement that the king upholds the disqualification of a member of parliament.

Another rejected that the monarch presides over the National Security Council, which was created last month.

King Abdullah does, however, have the authority to make senior appointments in the council without a referral from the prime minister.

More votes and deliberations are expected on Thursday.

Some people hailed the progress as a success.

Secretary General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women Salma Nims said she hoped the progress brings back people’s faith in the government.

“Justice will spread in the country, oppression and poverty will end,” she wrote.