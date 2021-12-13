Jordan hosts Saudi Arabia-Iran meeting to reduce tension

Both countries have advised against expecting major breakthrough from dialogue process that started this year

Amman
Dec 13, 2021

Jordan has hosted a "security dialogue" between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Amman, the country's state news agency reported on Monday.

Riyadh and Tehran started a process this year to reduce tension. Saudi Arabia said the two countries held direct talks in September that were "exploratory".

The meeting in Jordan discussed confidence-building measures between the two sides, as well as missile threats and nuclear fuel supplies, the Petra news agency said, without giving a timetable.

The talks were held under the auspices of the Arab Institute for Security Studies in Amman. Its website says the organisation operates under Jordanian royal patronage.

Ayman Khalil, head of the institute, said diplomats and academics from Iran and Saudi Arabia had met for two and a half days.

Riyadh and Tehran had previously played down expectations of a major breakthrough. At least one meeting between the two countries was held in Baghdad, Iraqi officials said.

Saudi Arabian authorities did not disclose the location of prior meetings with Iran, or the level of representation.

Both Amman and Baghdad have sought to raise their interlocutor role and regional profile over the past year.

Updated: December 13th 2021, 1:15 PM
