King Abdullah honours lifelong service of Prince Hassan bin Talal

Jordan’s Prince El Hassan bin Talal has been honoured by King Abdullah II for his decades of loyal public service to the kingdom under the late King Hussein.

Prince El Hassan was awarded the Order of the State Centennial at Al Husseiniya Palace on Monday, in a ceremony attended by senior members of the royal family, including Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein, the Royal Hashemite Court said.

The award is given to Jordanian citizens who have made outstanding contributions to Jordan’s progress in the first 100 years of its existence, which was celebrated on April 11.

Prince Talal bin Muhammad and Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad also received the award during the ceremony.

In April this year, Prince Hassan played a main role in containing a public rift within the monarchy, when security forces arrested 17 people the authorities said were associates of Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, a younger half-brother of the king.

Prince Hamzah, who has not been seen in public since April, was not arrested but the authorities accused him of undermining Jordan's security.

Days after the crisis erupted, Prince Hassan oversaw the signing of a declaration by Prince Hamzah, reaffirming his allegiance to the king.

During King Hussein’s reign and since King Abdullah II ascended the throne, Prince Hassan has played a significant diplomatic role on the international stage.

He has also established prominent organisations in Jordan’s cultural, academic and religious spheres, including the Royal Scientific Society and Al al-Bayt University in Amman.

Prince Hassan is also well known for his involvement in international organisations and think tanks, including the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Crisis Group.