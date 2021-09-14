Meet Gaza's toddler fighting to walk after Israeli airstrike

Sara Al Metrabei, 4, was asleep when an Israeli missile hit her apartment block during the 11-day conflict in May.

She was hit by several pieces of shrapnel. The most severe injury, to her spine, left her unable to get out of bed.

Sara, a child who symbolises the toll of the latest war between Israel and Hamas on Palestinian lives, has received almost 10 operations so she might walk again since being brought to Jordan for treatment four months ago.

She arrived in the kingdom days after the air strike. When she was admitted to hospital, she had a visit from Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.

Although she is being cared for at Jordan’s top military hospital, she is still unable to stand or even sit up.

On the day The National visited her at King Hussein Medical City, Sara was playing with her colouring books and wore a yellow ribbon in her hair. Her mother, Lina, was by her side.

Lina, who is six months pregnant, is hoping physical therapy will enable Sara to walk again.

“They told me that she needs from three to six months,” she says, referring to the doctors looking after Sara.

Sara’s father has been trying to travel to Jordan to see his wife and daughter.

Lina says he has been denied entry to Egypt, the only route to the country for civilians in Gaza.

She said Sara “wants to go back”, despite the continuing blockade of the enclave and the danger there.

“Our lives are there. Gaza is unique, Gaza is steadfast. It teaches resistance to the world,” Lina said.

Sara’s first word after the missile struck was “Mama”, Lina said.

Lina said the apartment above them took the brunt of the strike.

“There was no warning,” she said.

“I took rubble off her and carried her. The ambulance arrived quickly.”

The vast majority of those who died in the 11-day war in May were Palestinian.

Israeli strikes killed at least 212 Palestinians in Gaza, compared with 13 people killed by Hamas attacks on Israel.

Israeli forces and settlers also killed more than 20 Palestinians during unrest in the West Bank.

FIXTURES Saturday

5.30pm: Shabab Al Ahli v Al Wahda

5.30pm: Khorfakkan v Baniyas

8.15pm: Hatta v Ajman

8.15pm: Sharjah v Al Ain

Sunday

5.30pm: Kalba v Al Jazira

5.30pm: Fujairah v Al Dhafra

8.15pm: Al Nasr v Al Wasl

I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

