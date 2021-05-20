At least 12 children killed in air strikes on their Gaza homes were receiving psycho-social trauma care

At least 12 of the 65 children killed in Israeli air strikes on their Gaza homes were dealing with psychological conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said.

Specialists determined they had severe anxiety, regular nightmares and trauma as a result of the violence and difficult living conditions.

"They were receiving counselling and were taught exercises to be able to cope with the stress, trauma and daily nightmares arising out of their exposure to the violence of living under Israeli siege," the NRC's regional media advisor in the Middle East Karl Schembri told The National.

Hala Mohammad Al Kawlak, 12, was killed along with her cousin Hanaa, 14, in their two-storey home on Al Wedha Street, where they lived with their parents and extended family.

A small, family-owned supermarket put the two girls in school.

“Hala was an excellent student. She was always committed to her classes and exams. She was polite and liked drawing and colouring. She liked art classes so much,” said her teacher Ahlam Al Shanti.

Hanaa was a bookworm.

“Hanaa was a diligent student. She liked sport and Arabic classes,” Ms Al Shanti told the NRC team who was attempting to get in contact with the girls' families.

On May 16, eight children working with the NRC were killed in a single day, including Tala Ayman Abu Al Auf, 13, and her 17-year-old brother.

Their father, Dr Ayman Abu Al Auf, was the head of internal medicine at Gaza city’s Shifa hospital. He was also killed.

“Tala was an excellent student. She liked to memorise the Quran. She was so active in her math classes,” school counsellor Majeda Abu Amir said.

All the 11 children were between 5 and 15 years old.

“They were killed in their homes in densely populated areas along with countless other relatives who died or [...] received injuries,” the NRC said.

The casualties included:

Lina Iyad Sharir, 15

She was killed with her parents on May 11 at her home in the Al Manara neighbourhood, Gaza city. Her sister, 2, suffers from third-degree burns. She is in critical condition.

Hala Hussein Al Rifi, 13

Hala was killed on May 12 when an air strike hit the Salha residential building in the Tal Al Hawa neighbourhood, Gaza city.

Zaid Mohammad Al Telbani, 4

Killed in the same strike as Hala, along with his 5-month-pregnant mother, Rima. Zaid's sisters are missing and presumed dead.

Dima Rami Al Ifranji, 15, and Mira Rami Al Ifranji, 11

Mira and Dima were sisters.

Dana Riad Ishkantna, 9

Dana was Dima and Mira's neighbour.

Rafeef Murshed Abu Dayer, 10

She was killed by shrapnel along with her two brothers while having lunch in the garden of the Ghazi Shawa building. Rafeef's 11th birthday would have been on May 25.

Yara Mohammad Al Kawlak, 9, and Rula Mohammad Al Kawlak, 5

Rula and Yara were Hala's sisters.

Dima Saad Asaliya, 10

She was killed on 19 May in northern Gaza's Jabalya refugee camp at around 8pm by shrapnel after an Israeli missile hit nearby as she walked home. She had gone to bring the bread cooker from her sister's house - some 50 metres away from home.

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and 'The Moment of Lift' by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: "In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders" - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

The specs: 2018 Maserati Levante S Price, base / as tested: Dh409,000 / Dh467,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 430hp @ 5,750rpm Torque: 580Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 GMC Yukon Denali Price, base: Dh306,500

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Power: 420hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 621Nm @ 4,100rpm​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 12.9L / 100km

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

Brief scores: Toss: Nepal, chose to field UAE 153-6: Shaiman (59), Usman (30); Regmi 2-23 Nepal 132-7: Jora 53 not out; Zahoor 2-17 Result: UAE won by 21 runs Series: UAE lead 1-0

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying "time" in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais

