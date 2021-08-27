Senior Hamas figures make rare appearance in Jordan

Two senior Hamas figures on Friday attended a funeral in Amman of a former spokesman of the militant group in a rare public visit to Jordan.

“Jordan is the strategic depth of our cause,” Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh told reporters after the funeral of Ibrahim Ghoshah.

Former Hamas head Khaled Meshaal also attended the funeral, held at a mosque near Jordan University.

Mr Meshaal lives in Qatar and remains influential in the group, while Mr Haniyeh lives in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Jordanian authorities did not comment on the visit, but the two men would have needed official permission to enter the country. Jordan expelled Mr Meshaal, along with the rest of Hamas, in the late 1990s.

While the visit does not necessarily mark a detente between Jordan and Hamas, it carries political significance in that the two men were allowed to mingle with hundreds of mourners and speak to media.

When Amman expelled the Iranian- and Qatari-backed group two decades ago, it accused it of undermining security in Jordan, which is a US ally.

Most western nations regard Hamas as a terrorist organisation. Hamas's “external leadership”, as opposed to Hamas leaders in Gaza, moved to Syria after expulsion from Jordan.

The group quietly left Syria for Qatar in late 2011, months after a revolt against five decades of Assad family rule broke out in March.

Sunni coreligionists of Hamas, some of whom were Palestinian refugees in Syria, bore the brunt of a regime crackdown against the revolt.

Jordan has kept channels open with Hamas and sent aid to the Gaza Strip after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May. The group has controlled Gaza since 2006.

Hundreds of Jordanians, mostly of Palestinian origin, attended the funeral of Ghoshah, who was in his 80s and lived in Amman.

“We sacrifice our blood, our soul for you, Hamas,” some shouted as Mr Meshaal and Mr Haniyeh left the mosque and departed in separate SUVs.

Although Mr Haniyeh is more senior by rank, a larger proportion of the crowd surrounded Mr Meshaal to greet him. Only a few people wore masks.

Known as Abu Al Waleed, Mr Meshaal studied physics in Kuwait and was one of Hamas’s founders, along with Ghoshah, in the 1980s.

“Abu Al Waleed, Abu Al Waleed,” dozens of people around his vehicle shouted as he left the mosque.

“Thank you, Jordan, thank you, dear King Abdullah,” Mr Meshaal said.

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with. Work on yourself: Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help.

Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help. Give it time: Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself.

Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself. Discuss your financial situation regularly: Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again.

Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again. Work on a plan to resolve the problem together: If there is a lot of debt, for example, create a budget and financial plan together and ensure your partner is fully informed, involved and supported. Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

8 UAE companies helping families reduce their carbon footprint Greenheart Organic Farms This Dubai company was one of the country’s first organic farms, set up in 2012, and it now delivers a wide array of fruits and vegetables grown regionally or in the UAE, as well as other grocery items, to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi doorsteps. www.greenheartuae.com Modibodi Founded in Australia, Modibodi is now in the UAE with waste-free, reusable underwear that eliminates the litter created by a woman’s monthly cycle, which adds up to approximately 136kgs of sanitary waste over a lifetime. www.modibodi.ae The Good Karma Co From brushes made of plant fibres to eco-friendly storage solutions, this company has planet-friendly alternatives to almost everything we need, including tin foil and toothbrushes. www.instagram.com/thegoodkarmaco Re:told One Dubai boutique, Re:told, is taking second-hand garments and selling them on at a fraction of the price, helping to cut back on the hundreds of thousands of tonnes of clothes thrown into landfills each year. www.shopretold.com Lush Lush provides products such as shampoo and conditioner as package-free bars with reusable tins to store. www.mena.lush.com Bubble Bro Offering filtered, still and sparkling water on tap, Bubble Bro is attempting to ensure we don’t produce plastic or glass waste. Founded in 2017 by Adel Abu-Aysha, the company is on track to exceeding its target of saving one million bottles by the end of the year. www.bubble-bro.com Coethical This company offers refillable, eco-friendly home cleaning and hygiene products that are all biodegradable, free of chemicals and certifiably not tested on animals. www.instagram.com/coethical Eggs & Soldiers This bricks-and-mortar shop and e-store, founded by a Dubai mum-of-four, is the place to go for all manner of family products – from reusable cloth diapers to organic skincare and sustainable toys. www.eggsnsoldiers.com

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

