Palestinian president meets Jordan's King Abdullah as US regional approach changes

American policy adjustments in Middle East seen as advantageous for monarch and Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is received by Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman on Sunday. AFP

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman
Aug 15, 2021

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday met Jordanian King Abdullah in Amman on Sunday to discuss regional developments.

It was their first meeting since a new Israeli government took office in June and improved its ties with the Palestinian Authority, which Mr Abbas leads.

The two leaders discussed the latest political developments and Mr Abbas affirmed the “continuation of brotherly co-ordination,” the official Palestinian news agency said.

The two men said they strongly opposed the latest US peace plan under former president Donald Trump and that it posed a threat to national interests.

The election of President Joe Biden last year reversed the sidelining of Jordan under his predecessor and improved ties between the Palestinian Authority and Washington.

The head of Palestinian intelligence, Maj Gen Majed Al Faraj, and Jordanian intelligence chief Ahmad Hasani also attended the meeting, official media said.

King Abdullah “affirmed the need to intensify international efforts to achieve a just peace” during the meeting, Jordan’s state news agency reported.

The US played a crucial role in a ceasefire in May that ended 11 days of battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

One of the first public pronouncements by the Biden administration on the Middle East this year was to highlight the need for a two-state solution.

Peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel stopped in 2014 under the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, the predecessor of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

This month, the US State Department criticised plans by Mr Bennett’s government to build at least 2,000 settler homes, saying such a move would undermine the two-state solution. It was the first direct criticism of Israeli settlement policy since Mr Biden was inaugurated in January.

The settlements are planned to be built on Palestinian land widely recognised as occupied territory.

Mr Bennett is expected to visit Washington in the next few weeks. King Abdullah met Mr Biden in Washington last month.

Israeli media said that Mr Bennett had scaled down the settlement building plan by one third in the build-up to his US trip.

Last month, the Israeli health and environment ministers met their Palestinian counterparts in Jerusalem, the first such encounter in years.

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450

Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000

Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

Cracks in the Wall

Ben White, Pluto Press 

If you go

The flights
Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.
The cruise
The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.
The hotels
Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

Suggested picnic spots

Abu Dhabi
Umm Al Emarat Park
Yas Gateway Park
Delma Park
Al Bateen beach
Saadiyaat beach
The Corniche
Zayed Sports City
 
Dubai
Kite Beach
Zabeel Park
Al Nahda Pond Park
Mushrif Park
Safa Park
Al Mamzar Beach Park
Al Qudrah Lakes 

