Israeli government: Who is in Israel's new cabinet?

The new ministers of Naftali Bennett's coalition government have now taken office

Naftali Bennett called on Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to leave ‘scorched earth’ behind at the end of his tenure. EPA
Naftali Bennett called on Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to leave ‘scorched earth’ behind at the end of his tenure. EPA

Israel’s parliament is set to vote in a new government led by far-right leader Naftali Bennett but made up of a broad coalition of eight parties – Yamina, Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu.

Here are the new ministers in Israel:

Read more: Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

Ministers in Israel’s coalition government:

Prime Minister/Community Affairs: Naftali Bennett (Yamina)

Alternate Prime Minister/Foreign Affairs: Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid)

Deputy Prime Minister/Defence: Benny Gantz (Blue and White)

Deputy Prime Minister/Justice: Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope)

Finance: Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beytenu)

Education: Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope)

Interior: Ayelet Shaked (Yamina)

Health: Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz)

Transport: Merav Michaeli (Labor)

Environmental Protection: Tamar Zandberg (Meretz)

Internal Security: Omer Bar-Lev (Labor)

Communications: Yoaz Hendel (New Hope)

Economy: Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid)

Labour, Social Services and Social Affairs: Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid)

National Infrastructure, Energy and Water: Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid)

Diaspora Affairs: Nachman Shai (Labor)

Intelligence: Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid)

Tourism: Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid)

Religious Affairs: Matan Kahana (Yamina)

Culture and Sports: Hili Tropper (Blue and White)

Aliyah and Integration: Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White)

Agriculture and Negev and Galilee Development: Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Housing and Construction/Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage: Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope)

Regional Co-operation: Issawi Frej (Meretz)

Science and Technology: Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White)

Social Equity: Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid)

Minister in the Finance Ministry: Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Deputy Ministers:

Deputy Minister of Arab Affairs in the Prime Minister’s office: Mansour Abbas (Ra'am)

Deputy Minister of Economic Reforms in the Prime Minister’s office: Abir Kara (Yamina)

Deputy Minister of Defence: Alon Schuster (Blue and White)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Idan Roll (Yesh Atid)

Deputy Minister of Internal Security: Yoav Segalovich (Yesh Atid)

Knesset positions:

Knesset Speaker: Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid)

_____________

Read more:

Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

Biden and Merkel lead international community in 'warm' welcome for new Israeli government

New Israeli coalition ousts Netanyahu after parliament votes

Crowds celebrate Israel's new coalition government

Updated: June 14, 2021 10:45 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The new coalition is made up of Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid, Yamina led by Naftali Bennett, New Hope led by Gideon Sa'ar, Israel Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman, Meretz led by Nitzan Horowitz, Kahol Lavan led by Benny Gantz, Raam led by Mansour Abbas and Labour led by Merav Michaeli. AFP 

Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

MENA
Denmark's Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and received medical assistance before being taken to hospital. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP)

Denmark team doctor reveals Eriksen 'was gone' after suffering cardiac arrest

Football
It's important for Generation Z to identify their financial goals and start saving as early as possible, financial experts say. Getty Images

Here are five essential money lessons to learn in your 20s

Money
UAE's Ali Salmeen during the Group G World Cup qualifier against Indonesia at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. The UAE won the match 5-0. Courtesy UAE FA

Salmeen promises UAE will 'fight with all their might' against Vietnam

Football
Robots will serve bottled water at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. SPA

A Hajj like no other: the technology making the 2021 pilgrimage possible

Saudi Arabia
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one