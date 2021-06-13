Israeli government: Who is in Israel's new cabinet?
The new ministers of Naftali Bennett's coalition government have now taken office
Israel’s parliament is set to vote in a new government led by far-right leader Naftali Bennett but made up of a broad coalition of eight parties – Yamina, Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu.
Here are the new ministers in Israel:
Ministers in Israel’s coalition government:
Prime Minister/Community Affairs: Naftali Bennett (Yamina)
Alternate Prime Minister/Foreign Affairs: Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid)
Deputy Prime Minister/Defence: Benny Gantz (Blue and White)
Deputy Prime Minister/Justice: Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope)
Finance: Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beytenu)
Education: Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope)
Interior: Ayelet Shaked (Yamina)
Health: Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz)
Transport: Merav Michaeli (Labor)
Environmental Protection: Tamar Zandberg (Meretz)
Internal Security: Omer Bar-Lev (Labor)
Communications: Yoaz Hendel (New Hope)
Economy: Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid)
Labour, Social Services and Social Affairs: Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid)
National Infrastructure, Energy and Water: Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid)
Diaspora Affairs: Nachman Shai (Labor)
Intelligence: Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid)
Tourism: Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid)
Religious Affairs: Matan Kahana (Yamina)
Culture and Sports: Hili Tropper (Blue and White)
Aliyah and Integration: Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White)
Agriculture and Negev and Galilee Development: Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu)
Housing and Construction/Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage: Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope)
Regional Co-operation: Issawi Frej (Meretz)
Science and Technology: Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White)
Social Equity: Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid)
Minister in the Finance Ministry: Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu)
Deputy Ministers:
Deputy Minister of Arab Affairs in the Prime Minister’s office: Mansour Abbas (Ra'am)
Deputy Minister of Economic Reforms in the Prime Minister’s office: Abir Kara (Yamina)
Deputy Minister of Defence: Alon Schuster (Blue and White)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Idan Roll (Yesh Atid)
Deputy Minister of Internal Security: Yoav Segalovich (Yesh Atid)
Knesset positions:
Knesset Speaker: Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid)
Updated: June 14, 2021 10:45 AM