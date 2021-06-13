Israeli government: Who is in Israel's new cabinet?

Israel’s parliament is set to vote in a new government led by far-right leader Naftali Bennett but made up of a broad coalition of eight parties – Yamina, Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu.

Here are the new ministers in Israel:

Read more: Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

Ministers in Israel’s coalition government:

Prime Minister/Community Affairs: Naftali Bennett (Yamina)

Alternate Prime Minister/Foreign Affairs: Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid)

Deputy Prime Minister/Defence: Benny Gantz (Blue and White)

Deputy Prime Minister/Justice: Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope)

Finance: Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beytenu)

Education: Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope)

Interior: Ayelet Shaked (Yamina)

Health: Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz)

Transport: Merav Michaeli (Labor)

Environmental Protection: Tamar Zandberg (Meretz)

Internal Security: Omer Bar-Lev (Labor)

Communications: Yoaz Hendel (New Hope)

Economy: Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid)

Labour, Social Services and Social Affairs: Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid)

National Infrastructure, Energy and Water: Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid)

Diaspora Affairs: Nachman Shai (Labor)

Intelligence: Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid)

Tourism: Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid)

Religious Affairs: Matan Kahana (Yamina)

Culture and Sports: Hili Tropper (Blue and White)

Aliyah and Integration: Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White)

Agriculture and Negev and Galilee Development: Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Housing and Construction/Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage: Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope)

Regional Co-operation: Issawi Frej (Meretz)

Science and Technology: Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White)

Social Equity: Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid)

Minister in the Finance Ministry: Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Deputy Ministers:

Deputy Minister of Arab Affairs in the Prime Minister’s office: Mansour Abbas (Ra'am)

Deputy Minister of Economic Reforms in the Prime Minister’s office: Abir Kara (Yamina)

Deputy Minister of Defence: Alon Schuster (Blue and White)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Idan Roll (Yesh Atid)

Deputy Minister of Internal Security: Yoav Segalovich (Yesh Atid)

Knesset positions:

Knesset Speaker: Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid)

_____________

Read more:

Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

Biden and Merkel lead international community in 'warm' welcome for new Israeli government

New Israeli coalition ousts Netanyahu after parliament votes

Crowds celebrate Israel's new coalition government