Biden and Merkel lead international community in 'warm' welcome for new Israeli government

The international community congratulated Israel's new coalition government, after the widest grouping in the country's history won a narrow vote to take power.

Naftali Bennett ousted Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister in a thin 60-59 majority vote in a deal that will see him swap the position with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in two years.

The new Cabinet was immediately sworn in after the vote.

US President Joe Biden was quick to welcome the new government, saying he looked forward to working with Mr Bennett, Mr Lapid and all the new Cabinet members to "strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations."

"Israel has no better friend than the United States. The bond that unites our people is evidence of our shared values and decades of close co-operation, and as we continue to strengthen our partnership, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel’s security."

He added his administration was "fully committed" to working with the Israeli government in future.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also offered congratulations.

“The United States will continue to work with Israel to advance the cause of peace, and we remain unwavering in our commitment to Israel’s security," Mr Blinken said.

"We look forward to strengthening all aspects of the US-Israel partnership and working together for a more secure and prosperous future,” he added.

Mr Bennett thanked Mr Biden for his statement, reciprocating the pledge to work together to strengthen ties.

In Europe, German chancellor Angela Merkel shared a messages to Mr Bennett though her spokeswoman.

“Germany and Israel are connected by a unique friendship that we want to strengthen further. With this in mind, I look forward to working closely with you,” she said.

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz also joined the flurry of good wishes.

