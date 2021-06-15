Israel strikes Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

Air strikes and balloons marked first major flare-up between Israel and Gaza since ceasefire on May 21

File photo: Smoke billows above buildings during an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, on May 20, 2021. AFP
The Israeli air force launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday after militants in the Palestinian territory sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel, security sources and witnesses said.

The retaliation marked the first major flare-up between Israel and Gaza since a ceasefire on May 21 ended 11 days of heavy fighting that killed 260 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel.

Palestinian sources say Israel's air force hit at least one site east of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli Defence Force said that in response to the "arson balloons", its "fighter jets struck military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organisation".

It said "facilities and meeting sites for terror operatives" in Khan Younis were the targets.

About 1,000 apartments, offices and shops were destroyed in the latest round of fighting in May in Gaza, an impoverished enclave of two million controlled by the Hamas group.

Wednesday's strikes were Israel's first against Gaza since a new coalition government took over on Sunday night, removing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power.

The incendiary balloons, which local firefighters said caused about 20 fires in southern Israel, were sent as more than a thousand ultra-nationalist demonstrators bearing Israeli flags poured into Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday.

The US and UN called for restraint before the march, which the government of new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had authorised.

A large police contingent blocked roads and fired stun grenades and foam-tipped bullets to remove Palestinians from the main route.

Medics said 33 Palestinians were wounded and police said two officers were injured and 17 people arrested.

Hamas had threatened reprisals over the march, which celebrated the anniversary of Israel capturing East Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967.

It later annexed it in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Updated: June 16, 2021 03:46 AM

