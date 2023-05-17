Iraq renews fuel agreement with Lebanon

Iraq will renew a deal with Lebanon to provide Beirut with vital fuel supplies as it struggles to generate enough electricity amid an economic crisis.

In July 2021, Iraq offered the cash-strapped Lebanese government a million tonnes of heavy fuel oil a year in exchange for services including health care for Iraqi citizens.

In its weekly meeting, Iraqi cabinet approved an increase in the volume of heavy fuel oil by 50 per cent to 1.5 million tonnes, said Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani's office.

The Opec member also approved a commercial deal to provide two million tonnes of crude per year, it added.

“In accordance with the brotherly ties between Iraq and its Arab brothers, and in standing by to supporting them in various crisis and circumstances, the council of ministers has agreed to meet Lebanon’s needs of oil products to operate power plants,” it said.

The renewal will come into effect in October this year, it added.

Since 2021, Lebanon has swapped the heavy fuel oil for gas oil that it can use at its power stations, which have operated for decades at partial capacity but almost shut down during the financial crisis.

That deal includes a deferred payment mechanism for six months from the date of receipt.

The deal was meant to alleviate Lebanon's acute power shortage, which reached crisis levels in the summer of 2021 when the government was unable to subsidise fuel imports.

Lebanon subsequently removed those subsidies and domestic fuel prices rose steeply. Russia's invasion of Ukraine then further bumped up international prices.

With the government unable to provide fuel to public power plants, most homes in the country have been left without electricity for about 22 hours every day.