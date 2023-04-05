Saudi Arabia and Erbil resume direct flights

Direct flights between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Saudi Arabia resumed on Wednesday, whereby two flights a week will be scheduled.

A Flynas flight, a Saudi budget airline, took off from Erbil International Airport at 7.25am local Iraq time and arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

"Today, April 5, 2023, Fly Nas Airlines resumed flights to Erbil International Airport after suspending flights during the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of Erbil International Airport as part of coronavirus prevention," an official from Erbil airport told The National.

Read More Iraq and Saudi sign 13 new agreements to deepen economic and political relations

"Every Sunday and Tuesday there will be flights (arrival and departure) to Erbil International Airport," said the official.

Today's flight had around 174 passengers on board, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Flights by Saudi Arabian airlines and Flyadeal, a low-cost Saudi airline, will take off from the Kurdistan region in May.

"The success of this development is due to the Saudi-Iraq co-operation committee with support and direction from Saudi Arabia's crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani," SPA said in a statement.

"It will enhance economic and trade ties between the two states," said the statement, adding that it will also enable a better flow of pilgrims wanting to travel to Makkah and Madinah from Iraq.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation aims to expand air connectivity to 250 destinations, carry 330 million passengers, and boost air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tonnes by 2030 in line with the kingdom’s national aviation strategy, it said.

Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iraq after it invaded Kuwait in 1990.

But reconciliation between Baghdad and the kingdom began in 2015, when Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Baghdad.

For years, Iraq has been seeking economic benefits from closer ties with Riyadh and other Gulf states as it tries to address demands for reform and curb corruption.