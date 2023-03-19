Iran’s leading security official arrives in Baghdad to discuss economic and security ties

Iran's security chief Ali Shamkhani arrived in Iraq's capital Baghdad on Sunday to discuss the economy and security of the two nations.

The visit by the Supreme National Security Council Secretary comes days after Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by China.

Apart from co-operation in the fields of economy and security, Iran and Iraq will discuss the presence of Iranian dissident groups in northern Iraq and sign an initial agreement for border security, Mr Shamkhani’s office said in a statement shortly after he left Tehran for Baghdad.

The head of Iran’s central bank and senior diplomats accompanied Mr Shamkhani.

Read More Seven million Iraqi children have limited access to safe water at school

On Thursday, Mr Shamkhani visited the UAE and met President Sheikh Mohammed and other senior officials to discuss “opportunities for enhancing co-operation between the two countries,” UAE’s official Wam news agency reported.

Mr Shamkhani said his visit was a “meaningful beginning for the two countries to enter a new stage of political, economic and security relations,” Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Riyadh had severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shiite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

Beginning in 2021, Baghdad hosted several rounds of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran on the normalisation of relations.

Oman also played a role in repairing those relations.

This month, Riyadh and Tehran's deal to restore diplomatic relations and to re-open embassies raised hopes of reducing tensions in the region, mainly in Yemen where Saudi Arabia has been at war with the Iran-aligned Houthi militia since 2015.

That conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.

The headquarters of Turkey’s Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran, KDPI, are based in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

They have recently been the targets of almost daily cross-border attacks by Turkey and Iran.

Iran and Turkey accuse the groups of using activities carried out in Iraqi territory to destabilise their security by either launching attacks or fuelling unrest.