Iraqi commandos kill 22 ISIS fighters in Anbar desert

Iraqi security forces killed 22 ISIS fighters on Sunday, during an operation in the country’s sprawling western desert.

Lt Gen Abdul Wahab Al Saedi, head of the country’s elite Counter Terrorism Service, told a press conference that the operation was still under way.

All those killed wore explosive-laden belts, Lt Gen Al Saedi said, adding that senior leaders were among the dead, without elaborating.

Remnant cells of the ISIS terrorist group have resurfaced in Iraq in recent months, launching a number of deadly attacks against security forces, although the level of violence is small compared to the group’s peak.

Backed by a US-led international coalition, Iraq announced victory against ISIS in late 2017 after three years of gruelling fighting.

Once capable of launching hundreds of attacks across most of Iraq every week, ISIS has carried out attacks in the past year that have been tallied in the dozens, according to Joel Wing, an analyst who has tracked violence levels in Iraq since 2008.

However, the terrorist group's cells continue to mount hit-and-run attacks, particularly in vast desert regions of northern and western Iraq near the border with Syria.

Recent violence has been confined to the western desert, as well as a mountain range in the centre and north of Iraq known as the Jebel Hamrin, and Tarmiya, a restive area north of Baghdad. The group also conducts sporadic operations in Diyala, north east of Baghdad.

Despite this, ISIS has struggled to launch major attacks in urban areas in recent years and is widely regarded as being in decline in Iraq.