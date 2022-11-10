Iraq’s 2023 budget expected to be its largest yet

Iraq’s budget for next year is expected to be one of the largest in the country’s history, reaching between $120 billion and $130 billion, an MP told The National on Thursday.

High oil prices and spending limits amid political wrangling over the forming of a government after national elections in October last year have boosted the coffers.

“Definitely it will be the largest comparing it with previous years,” said Jamal Kojar, a member of the parliament financial committee.

“In previous years, we had financial crises [caused by low oil prices] and dwindling revenues as well as the fight [against ISIS] and the political stalemate.

“Now, all that is gone and our monthly revenues are healthy and we have financial abundance.”

In late October, Iraq's parliament confirmed its new government, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, ending a year-long political crisis that led to bloody confrontations between political rivals.

Earlier in November, the finance ministry said it had begun preparing the budget and that it would be sent to Cabinet "very soon”.

“It should be sent to the parliament this month otherwise it will be delayed, and any delay will affect the spending next year,” Mr Kojar said.

The budget calculations are expected to be based on an assumed oil price ranging from $70 to $80 per barrel, he said.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was 2.3 per cent lower at $93.04 a barrel at 10.56pm UAE time on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge used to track US crude, was down 2.9 per cent at $86.27 a barrel.

Oil revenues make up about 95 per cent of the federal revenues.

As of early last month, the country's foreign reserves stood at $85bn, the highest since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, according to the Central Bank of Iraq.

This month, Iraq’s oil ministry said oil exports during October averaged 3.382 million barrels per day, generating $9.25 billion. The average achieved price for a barrel was $88.31.

Foreign reserves are expected to increase to $90bn by the end of the year, the central bank said, thanks to the rise in oil prices and the devaluation of the currency in December 2020.

Iraq's monthly oil revenue hit a historic high this year, exceeding $10 billion in some months.

The country boosted its gold reserves to 130.4 tonnes last month, it said.

Iraq is Opec's second-largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia.