Iraqi PM Kadhimi to call for third national dialogue during UNGA address

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi said he will call for a third round of national dialogue to resolve the country’s political crisis during his address to the UN on Friday.

Mr Al Kadhimi has served in a caretaker role since a general election last October, as Iraqi political factions continue to squabble over forming a government.

“In my speech at the United Nations General Assembly, I will explain the political, economic, cultural and climatic reality and the many challenges we are facing,” he told the Iraqi News Agency.

“World leaders are united in knowing the importance of Iraq's role in ensuring stability in the region.

“The stability of the region has positive repercussions in Iraq.”

Mr Al Kadhimi, who has been in office since May 2020, said Iraq's problems would not be solved without dialogue.

“I will ask the political forces to take advantage of the opportunity for a national dialogue; we have no other way but to talk.”

Iraq's political factions have an opportunity to rebuild the country, he said.

Disagreements among the main political actors have prevented parliament from selecting a new speaker, president and prime minister.

Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr's followers became the largest bloc in parliament after the October elections, with 73 seats, but fell far short of a majority.

After the rival, Iran-aligned Co-ordination Framework frustrated his attempts to form a government, Mr Al Sadr called for fresh elections.

The Co-ordination Framework wants a new government to be installed first to oversee the election.

The dispute between the two largest Shiite blocs resulted in violent clashes on the streets of Baghdad and cities in the south of the country last month.

In an exclusive interview with The National, Mr Al Kadhimi said there was no way out but to pursue dialogue among political groups.

He said the dialogue he was convening was primarily focused on holding new elections, coupled with a new “compact” to ensure all sides respect the results.

“A thousand years of dialogue is better than one moment of killing,” he said in an interview in New York.

The official said it was time to “divorce the violent past and a future built on true democratic values built not just on the ballot box votes”.

His comments came as authorities said they had arrested a person who confessed to killing protesters last month.

“Last week, we arrested a person, who belongs to one of the state institutions, who confessed to killing protesters and some personalities,” Mr Al Kadhimi said.

Hundreds of protesters were injured and dozens killed during last month's protests over the political stand-off.