Iraq's Khor Mor gas field attacked by rocket for second time in days

At least one rocket hit a major gas field in northern Iraq on Friday, just three days after the last attack, a security official told The National.

Friday’s rocket landed at the Khor Mor field's employee residence, he said. Local television broadcasts on Friday showed a column of rising smoke near the field in Sulaymaniyah with sirens sounding.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

On Wednesday, Khor Mor was attacked by a rocket, minorly injuring two contractors.

The gasfield is being developed by the UAE's Dana Gas company.

No group has claimed responsibility for either attack but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar attacks in the past.

Dana Gas said on Thursday that normal operations continued at Khor Mor, one of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.

Attacks on oil fields and other infrastructure in the Kurdish have been on the increase since April.

This is a developing story