Dana Gas more than doubles first quarter net profit amid higher oil price

Sharjah-based Dana Gas, one of the largest private natural gas companies in the Middle East, more than doubled first-quarter net income as revenue surged amid higher oil prices.

Net profit for the three-month period to the end of March surged 125 per cent to Dh198 million ($54m), the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the reporting period jumped 32 per cent to Dh513m, boosted by a sharp rise in hydrocarbon prices and lower costs.

“Building on the positive momentum from 2021, Dana Gas has delivered one of its best quarterly results, supported by high energy prices, continued high KRI [Kurdistan region of Iraq] operational performance and our low-cost base,” Patrick Allman-Ward, chief executive of Dana Gas, said.

“The outlook for the remainder of 2022 is particularly encouraging, as energy prices and demand remain strong due to the prevalent global economic challenges.”

More to follow...