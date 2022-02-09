Dana Gas swings to record annual profit in 2021 amid higher oil prices

Sharjah-based Dana Gas, one of the largest private natural gas companies in the region, swung to a record net profit in 2021 as revenue jumped amid higher oil prices.

Net profit for the 12-month period to the end of December climbed to $317 million compared with a loss of $376m in 2020, it said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Profit included other income of $608m related to an arbitration award against the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company. However, that was partially offset by impairments of $451m related to UAE gas assets and goodwill.

Adjusted net profit for last year, excluding the other income and impairments, came in at $128m, a more than 250 per cent rise from 2020 adjusted profit of $36m, which reflects a robust underlying operating performance, the company said.

Revenue increased 30 per cent year-on-year to $452m in 2021, supported mainly by higher oil prices and increased production in Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

“We closed the year on a strong financial footing as a result of a robust operational performance over the last 12 months, Patrick Allman-Ward, chief executive of Dana Gas, said.

“We had record gas and LPG production in the KRI in December, achieving a 50 per cent growth in gas production over the past three years as well as record collections of $377m, all of which contributed to our record profit.”

More to follow