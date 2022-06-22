Rocket hits major Khor Mor gasfield in northern Iraq

At least one rocket landed in Khor Mor gasfield in the northern city of Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, a security official in Baghdad told The National.

The gasfield is being developed by the UAE's Dana Gas Company.

Sulaymaniyah is one of three provinces that make up the northern Kurdish region. The region's Counter-Terrorism Service confirmed in a statement that one Katyusha rocket had hit the field.

There were no deaths, the brief statement said, but two security sources told Reuters that at least three people were injured.

The statement from the Counter-Terrorism Service added that it is still unknown where the rocket was launched from.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Baghdad official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to brief the media, said that the rocket had landed in an open area.

The Khor Mor gasfield is one of major operating fields in Iraq.

In 2007, Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum signed an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government to appraise, develop, produce, market and sell hydrocarbons from Khor Mor and nearby Chemchemal fields.

For that, they established the Kurdistan Gas Project, which was later joined by the companies OMV, MOL and RWE.

Production started in 2008, sending gas to power stations in the cities of Chemchemal, Bazian and Erbil.

To date, all of the gas produced by the field has been used for in-country power generation, providing fuel for more than 80 per cent of the Kurdistan region.

Dana Gas said that production rose by 50 per cent in 2018 from 305 million standard cubic feet per day to 452 million by the end of 2021, together with 15,000 barrels per day of condensate and more than 1,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.