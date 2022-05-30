Rockets hit airbase hosting US troops in western Iraq

A major military base hosting US troops in western Iraq came under rocket attack late on Monday, Iraqi officials said.

Both officials said several rockets were fired at Ain Al Asad airbase in Anbar province shortly before midnight.

They said the US troops activated the C-Ram system, which can fire 4,500 rounds a minute, to protect the base against incoming projectiles.

Some of the rockets struck the perimeter of the base, they said. No casualties were reported.

On Sabreen news channel on Telegram, which is affiliated to the Asaib Ahl Al Haq militia, the previously unknown “International Resistance Faction within the Islamic Resistance” claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group said six Grad missiles were fired at the base where “the US occupation US forces” are stationed.

The base hosts the largest contingent of US troops in Iraq.

It has been the favourite target for Iran-backed militias since the January 2020 US drone attack that killed Iranian general Qassem Suleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis in Baghdad.