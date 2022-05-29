Iraq: civilians trapped in rubble after Baghdad restaurant collapse

Local reports say the collapse in the Jadriya area was caused by an explosion

Mina Aldroubi
May 29, 2022

A restaurant in the Iraqi capital Baghdad collapsed on Sunday, trapping civilians in the rubble, authorities said.

The restaurant, called Laila, is in the Jadriya area in central Baghdad.

"Civilians are trapped inside the collapsed building," Iraq's Civil Defence said.

"Civil defence teams have started a rescue operation."

Local reports suggest the collapse was caused by an explosion, although officials are yet to confirm this.

The number of people injured or trapped was not clear.

More to follow

Updated: May 29, 2022, 8:37 AM
