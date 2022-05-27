US condemns Iraq over law that makes normalising ties with Israel a crime

The US has said it is “deeply disturbed” by the Iraqi Parliament’s ratification of a law that forbids the normalisation of relations with Israel.

The State Department said the law, passed unanimously by Iraqi MPs on Thursday, jeopardised freedom of expression and promoted “an environment of anti-Semitism”.

“This legislation stands in stark contrast to progress Iraq’s neighbours have made by building bridges and normalising relations with Israel,” said spokesman Ned Price.

“The US will continue to be a strong and unwavering partner in supporting Israel, including as it expands ties with its neighbours in the pursuit of greater peace and prosperity for all.”

The new legislation expands on Iraq’s 1969 penal code, which stipulates that citizens who communicate with Israel will face prosecution and possibly the death penalty.

It goes into more detail, requiring all government institutions, officials, media outlets, companies and individuals to refrain from establishing relations with Israel.

The law will apply not only to Iraqi citizens but also to foreigners in Iraq, and includes contacts with any Israel-linked organisations and companies.

It forbids “contact and communication of any kind and means with the occupying Zionist entity, its nationals and representatives, whether individuals or institutions or organisations, for any reason”.

The law also prohibits the “promotion of any ideas, ideologies, principles or Israeli or Zionist conduct in any form” as well as “financial or moral assistance” to Israel or any institution linked to it.

Those who violate the law could face “execution or lifelong imprisonment”.

The law was submitted by the influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, whose political movement won the most seats in October's national elections.

The move is aimed at boosting his profile as an anti-Israel politician and to alleviate concerns that his allies from Sunni and Kurdish parties will push for normalisation.

Iran-backed parties have frequently spoken of the possibility that Israel could establish covert alliances within Iraq, in several cases singling out Mr Al Sadr's allies the Kurdistan Democratic Party, which they have accused of building bridges with the Israeli government.