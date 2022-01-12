Iraq’s Moqtada Al Sadr defends Sunni and Kurdish allies after militia threats

Iraq’s powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr has pitted himself further against his Iran-backed Shiite rivals amid rising tension over forming the new government.

Rifts among Shiite rivals deepened on Sunday when Mr Al Sadr joined forces with Sunnis and Kurds to pick up the Parliament Speaker and his deputies during in the first session after October's elections.

The move angered the pro-Iran camp which includes influential Shiite militias who boycotted the session, prompting them to issue threats against Sunnis and Kurds.

“We will not allow anyone, whatever he is, to threaten our partners and the social peace,” Mr Al Sadr said in a statement posted on his Twitter account late on Tuesday.

“There will be no return to the sectarian violence and warfare,” Mr Al Sadr said, referring to the sectarian tit-for-tat attacks that engulfed the country in 2005 and 2006. His now-disbanded Mahdi Army militia were blamed for playing a major role in the disorder.

“The next government will be a one of law and there will be no place for any violation from anyone and whatever it is,” he said.

Al Sadr’s political group won 73 seats in October national elections, becoming the clear winner, but fell short from gaining the majority — 165 seats in the 329-seat Parliament — needed for form the government.

Former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki, who heads the State of Law bloc, won 33 seats, and the Iran-backed Fatah Alliance won 17.

For months, Mr Al Sadr and the Iran-allied Co-ordination Framework have failed to reach a deal.

The long-running dispute between Mr Al Sadr and Mr Al Maliki is one of the main obstacles to any deal, as the Shiite cleric seeks to exclude his rival from the next government. Their enmity dates to 2008, when Mr Al Maliki launched a military operation against the Mahdi Army.

In his statement, Mr Al Sadr struck a defiant tone.

“We are proceeding with the formation of the national majority government and our door is open for some of those we still think well off,” he said, referring to other members of the Co-ordination Framework he has been wooing.

On Monday, Alia Nussayif, a senior member of the State of Law, held Sunnis and Kurds accountable for creating “a rift among the Shiites.”

In an interview with a local TV station affiliated to a powerful pro-Tehran Shiite militia, Ms Nussayif went further by warning them that the “fire will catch them” if confrontations among Shiites erupted.

Hours later, Abu Ali Al Askari, a spokesman for the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah armed group, issued a warning that “Iraq could see tough days and all will lose”.

The elections were the fifth parliamentary vote for a full-term government since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

They were held months earlier that their scheduled time to appease the pro-reform protest movement that surfaced in 2019.