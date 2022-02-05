Kuwait Airways resumes flights to Iraq

Kuwait Airways has resumed commercial flights to Iraq's Najaf city, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA has reported.

Services were due to start again on Saturday. Najaf city is about 160 kilometres south of Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Kuwait's flag carrier suspended its service to Iraq on January 28, after a rocket attack on Baghdad International Airport that hit the runway and damaged an aircraft on the tarmac.

The airline said at the time that Kuwait's civil aviation authority had ordered it to suspend flights because of the “current conditions” in Iraq.

Iraq has suffered an increase in violence amid disputes between major political groups as they try to form a government, after a general election last October.