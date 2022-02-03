Iraq's Sadr urges dialogue after Gulf attacks

Iraqi Shiite political leader Moqtada Al Sadr on Thursday urged dialogue not violence to settle regional differences after a spate of attacks against Gulf states by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“It is important that Iraq not be a springboard for aggression against regional countries,” he said.

Mr Sadr said that he adds his voice to those calling for an end to the war in Yemen and against normalising relations with Israel but “this is not through violence and fighting, rather through dialogue and understanding with regional countries”.

He also cautioned that Iraq must not become a springboard for attacks against regional states and “categorically rejects the involvement of Iraq in such matters”.

“After escalating violence in Iraq by armed terrorist parties, against the interests of the people and political blocs, outlaws risk plunging Iraq into a dangerous regional conflict ... [under a] pretext of the war in Yemen,” he said.

Mr Al Sadr is head of the largest Shiite political bloc in Iraq’s parliament after last year’s election and stands in prime place to designate the next prime minister.

The populist firebrand figure has a wide following on the streets and is a strong voice for an independent Iraq without outside influence, which has placed him at odds – on occasion – with Iran-linked Shiite factions.

Mr Al Sadr’s comments came after recent attacks against the UAE and Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The militia has fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at neighbouring states, most of which have been intercepted by air defences. The attacks were widely condemned by the international community.