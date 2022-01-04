US troops down two drones flying over base in Iraq

Attack comes a day after two 'suicide drones' shot down near base at Baghdad's international airport

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad
Jan 4, 2022

US troops stationed at Ain Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq shot down two drones on Tuesday morning, an Iraqi security official said.

No casualties were reported among the US or Iraqi troops, he said. A coalition official confirmed the attack.

The attack came a day after the downing of two "suicide drones" flying near a US base at Baghdad's international airport.

Monday's attack was carried out a few hours after a ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the deaths of Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis in an American drone strike.

Photos shared by the US-led International Coalition of debris from Monday’s drones showed the messages “Leader’s revenge” and “Suleimani’s revenge” on the drones' wings.

In both attacks, the US troops brought down the drones with a counter-rocket, artillery and mortar (C-Ram) defence system.

Updated: January 4th 2022, 7:52 AM
IraqSecurityDronesMENA
