Drones shot down over US base as Iraqis mourn Suleimani and Al Muhandis

US forces shot down two drones flying near their base inside Baghdad's international airport on Monday, just hours after a ceremony was held outside to commemorate the second anniversary of the deaths of Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis in an American drone strike.

Soldiers at Camp Victory brought down the drones with a counter-rocket, artillery and mortar (C-Ram) defence system at around 4am local time, a police officer told The National.

He confirmed the authenticity of photos shared on social media that showed the messages “Leader’s revenge” and “Suleimani’s revenge” on the drones' wings.

Suleimani and Muhandis were killed on January 3, 2020, in a strike ordered by the then US president Donald Trump. American drones fired three missiles at their convoy as it left the airport, killing the two men and several aides.

Unlike last year, the commemoration ceremony on Sunday was low-key. Few militia officials turned up as hundreds of supporters of the government-sanctioned Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella group of mainly Iran-allied Shiite factions, gathered outside the airport.

The mourners lit candles and placed flowers alongside the pictures of the two men at the spot where the missiles hit the convoy and around the charred and crumpled wreckage of their car, which has been mounted on a marble plinth.

Some waved Iraqi and PMF flags, and chanted slogans vowing revenge on the US. Poems in praise of the two men were recited from a podium as some cried and beat their chests in grief.

A black-clad young woman wore a headband with the words: “We are the sons of Al Muhandis.” Another man held a poster of the two men with the slogan: “The heroes of liberation fights”, referring to role of the PMF, under Suleimani's guidance, in the government's three-year battle to drive ISIS out of Iraq.

"The best way to honour their pure blood is to push for the US troops' withdrawal from Iraq," a man told the crowd from a podium.

"No, no to America," he shouted as the crowd chanted back.

As the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Suleimani was the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars and policy in the Middle East, including Iraq.

After the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime, he played a key role in forming successive Shiite-led governments in Iraq as well as forming, training and funding Iraqi Shiite militias.

His assassination was the culmination of a long-running dispute between pro-Tehran militias and the US. It sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears of a direct military confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Iran-backed Shiite politicians and militias have been calling for the withdrawal of US troops stationed in Iraq as part of a global anti-ISIS coalition since late 2017, when Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group.

Tensions escalated in late 2018 when the US accused Kataib Hezbollah, established by Al Muhandis, of attacking Iraqi military bases hosting American troops, and launched strikes against Iraqi militias in Iraq and Syria.

The US said at the time that Suleimani was planning imminent action against US personnel in Iraq, a country long torn between the competing demands of Washington and Tehran, its principal allies.

Five days after Suleimani's killing, Iran fired missiles at an airbase in Iraq housing US troops and another near Erbil in the north, without causing casualties. Since then, US interests in Iraq have regularly come under attack from rockets, drones and roadside bombs.