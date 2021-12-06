ISIS fighters kill five in attack near northern Iraqi village

ISIS militants killed four Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers and a civilian in northern Iraq on Sunday.

Six people were wounded in the attack near Qara Salem village, security sources said. The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs said the attack caused casualties, but did not confirm the toll.

It comes days after an attack by ISIS militants on a village in northern Iraq which killed at least 13 people – three villagers and 10 Kurdish soldiers.

One Peshmerga colonel said ISIS fighters were using hit-and-run tactics in night attacks on their positions.

"They avoid holding the ground for a longer time. More reinforcement forces were dispatched to the area to prevent further attacks," the colonel said.

Iraqi security forces units have been sent to the area to help the Peshmerga, a military source said.

The militant group also took over Luhaiban village in northern Iraq a day after attacking it, security sources told Reuters on Sunday. There was no immediate confirmation from Iraqi authorities. But it is a rare case of ISIS militants controlling a residential area near a main road, a motorway that links Erbil to the city of Kirkuk.

The two villages attacked are in remote territory claimed by the Iraqi government in Baghdad and the government of the autonomous northern Kurdish region in Erbil where there are regular attacks by ISIS.