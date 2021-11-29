'I'm an Iraqi, I read' literature festival held in Baghdad - in pictures

EPA

People check free books during the 'I'm an Iraqi, I read' festival at Abu Nuwas park in central Baghdad.

People look through the books on offer at Abu Nawas park.

Iraqi children get their faces painted.

Painting at the annual event, which includes a book fair. More than 30,000 books will be distributed for free to visitors.

Children with their faces painted.

The focus was very much on the arts as the 'I'm an Iraqi, I read' festival featured drawing and painting, as well as reading.

People leaf through some of the free books at the fair.

One of the aims of the festival is to encourage reading among the population.