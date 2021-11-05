Violence in Iraq as pro-Iran groups clash with security forces in Baghdad

Pro-Iran groups clashed with security forces in Iraq's capital on Friday as demonstrations against last month's election results turned violent.

Demonstrators from groups loyal to the Hashed Al Shaabi paramilitary network threw projectiles and "blocked ... access to the [high-security] Green Zone" on three sides, before they were pushed back by police who fired in the air, a security source told AFP.

The final election result has yet to be confirmed, more than three weeks since the October 10 ballot was held.

Read More Iraq’s Sunnis fear sectarian violence in Diyala province

Early indications showed populist cleric Moqtada Al Sadr's bloc was likely to win 73 seats in the 329-member house. Mr Al Sadr has criticised foreign intervention in Iraq, including that of Iran.

Last week, manual recounting was called at more than 2,000 polling stations after appeals over the results.

Once the appeals are dealt with with by the Judicial Commission, the results will be sent to the High Federal Court for ratification, then Iraqi President Barham Salih will have 15 days to call for the new parliament to convene.

Earlier this week, the same area of Baghdad was hit by three rockets, but did not cause casualties.

The rockets struck near a Red Crescent hospital, a bank and the district's water management department, the source added.

The so far unclaimed attack was the first to target the Green Zone since two rockets fired on July 29.