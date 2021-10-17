Iraq election turnout revised up to 43%

The final turnout for last week's elections in Iraq was revised up to 43 per cent, the country's electoral body said on Sunday after tallying all the results and confirming major wins for popular cleric Moqtada Al Sadr.

Last week, the electoral commission said that early results showed turnout at only 41 per cent when Iraqis headed to the polls to vote for a new parliament. The final figurers show that a little over 9.6 million people cast their ballots in the October 10 poll.

Both early and final turnout figures are down on the last election in 2018 during which 44.5 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots.

Supporters of the movement of Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr celebrate in Najaf, Iraq, after preliminary results of the country's parliamentary election were announced, on October 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters

A number of challenges to the results will be heard before the supreme court can certify the results.

“We have set 10 days to hear appeals and now the final results of the elections must be approved by the supreme court,” the commission said.

The deadline for lodging an appeal of the results is set for Thursday, the body said.

“The election was set in fair conditions according to Iraqi testimonies of parties and observers,” the commission said.

Mr Al Sadr appears to have made the largest gains and is on course to lead the largest party in parliament, winning 73 seats in the 329-member assembly. This puts him in pole position to nominate the prime minister and take the lion’s share of Cabinet positions.

Late on Saturday, he said his movement secured the biggest number of seats in the parliament, adding that he would not challenge the results.

“We will seek to form a nonsectarian and non-ethnic national coalition under the umbrella of reform,” Mr Sadr, who opposes all foreign interference and whose main rivals are Iran-allied groups, said.

Last year, Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi called an early general election for June 2021, months before the planned date.

The decision was in response to demands from anti-government protesters, who since 2019 have staged months of mass demonstrations and been killed by the hundreds by both government forces and militia groups.