Kurdish musicians perform at concert in Erbil - in pictures

All photos: AFP

Kurdish musicians from Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Syria perform during a concert in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish autonomous region in northern Iraq.

Iraqi Kurdish percussionist Hazhar Zahawy plays the daf.

Iranian Kurdish musician Ayda Bakhtyari performs at a concert alongside Kurdish musicians from Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Syria.

Kurdish musicians from Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Syria during a concert in Erbil.

Kurdish musicians from Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Syria at the concert in Erbil.

The concert, held at Zahawy Music House, was well attended.