‘Great developments' in UAE-Iraq relations hailed at Expo 2020 Dubai

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein says there have been “great developments” in relations between the UAE and Iraq.

Mr Hussein met UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar this week during a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai. The two ministers participated in the opening ceremony of the Iraq Pavilion, highlighting the strong ties between their countries, UAE state news agency Wam reported.

“Mr Hussein praised the great development between the two states in all fields, stressing the need to co-ordinate positions on regional and international issues,” a statement by Baghdad’s Foreign Ministry said.

وزير الخارجيَّة يلتقي وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجيَّة الإماراتيّ.. ويُؤكَّد على أهميّة إنعقاد اللجنة العراقيَّة-الإمارتيَّة المُشترَكة في دورتها العاشرة في بغداد، وإنجاز مُذكرات التفاهم والاتفاقيات بين البلدين pic.twitter.com/LZFc8ceck1 — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) October 18, 2021

The Iraqi minister discussed with Mr Al Marar the “importance of convening the 10th session of the Iraqi-Emirati Joint Committee in Baghdad and the completion of memoranda of understanding and agreements between the two countries,” said the statement.

Mr Hussein spoke about the significance of strengthening economic, trade and investment ties.

The Iraqi official called on Emirati companies and investors “to actively contribute to the reconstruction of the country and the Iraqi investment market”.

He highlighted Baghdad’s efforts in creating investment opportunities.

Mr Al Marar said the UAE was "keen to develop with Iraq common interests in various fields that return and enhance mutual benefits," the statement said.

Relations between the UAE and Iraq have grown stronger in recent years. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi visited the UAE in April, accompanied by a delegation of ministers.

Mr Al Kadhimi said his visit was to enhance Iraq’s regional and international relations, and strengthen ties with the UAE.

In August, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE's Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited Baghdad for a regional summit aimed at enhancing security and peace.

In recent years, Baghdad has sought to revive its economy and rally support for much-needed reconstruction and the improvement of public services following decades of sanctions and conflict.

Iraq's outreach to Gulf states has led to some notable developments, including improved relations with Saudi Arabia, which have led to high-level diplomatic meetings in Baghdad and Riyadh for the first time in decades.