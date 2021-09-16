Iraq on agenda as GCC foreign ministers meet in Riyadh

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (R) and Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi meet Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Baghdad on August 28, 2021. Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office / Handout via Reuters

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein attended the Gulf Co-operation Council meeting in Riyadh on Thursday as the group discussed regional and international issues.

Mr Hussein said he was in Riyadh to "shed light on the future dimensions of the Baghdad Conference for Co-operation and Partnership" which was held last month with Arab leaders to discuss the future of the country, Iraq's state news agency INA reported.

The GCC's Ministerial Council meeting is being chaired by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani who formerly served as the group's secretary general for nine years.

Mr Al Zayani welcomed the Iraqi delegation in his opening statement, saying the GCC is keen to "reinforce strategic co-operation between the GCC and Iraq due to the close historic ties" between the nations.

The council supports Iraq's endeavours to maintain its sovereignty, security and stability and "to fight extremism, violence and terrorism in all its forms," he said.

Economic and trade relations between the Gulf nations are on the meeting's agenda as well as their investments in Iraq, INA said.

GCC leaders met at the Al Ula summit earlier this year.

Mr Hussein will also look into means to supply his country with electricity through the Gulf's electrical grid and will meet several GCC ministers on the sidelines for bilateral talks.

At the start of the meeting, Bahrain's foreign minister stressed the importance of presenting a united front in combating the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

He said efforts are continuing to complete the requirements for launching the GCC Customs Union approved in the 2002 GCC summit.

On the international front, Mr Al Zayani said the wishes of the Afghan people must be respected while avoiding interventions in the country's internal affairs.

The ministers are also reviewing the progress of agreements made at the breakthrough GCC summit in Saudi Arabia's Al Ula in January, during which the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt revived diplomatic ties with Qatar after a dispute which lasted almost four years.

The four nations accused Doha of supporting militant groups, a claim that Qatar denies.

The rift ended after an agreement was reached to restore political, trade and travel links. Saudi Arabia was the first of the four countries to reopen its embassy in Doha in June.

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

