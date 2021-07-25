Son of prominent Iraqi female activist found dead in Basra

Iraqi activist Fatima Al Bahadili, whose son Ali was found dead after reports that he had been kidnapped. Photo: Azhar Al Rubaie.

The son of one of Basra’s most prominent female activists was found dead on Saturday evening, after he was reported to have been kidnapped by an unknown group.

The body of Ali Kareem, 26, the son of Fatima Al Bahadili, was discovered at the side of a road in Zubayr district, on the outskirts of the city.

Quote He was a kind friend, did not like politics and never talked against anyone, but they killed him just because of his mother Madhi, friend of Ali

Since 2003 Ms Al Bahadili has run a local NGO, the Iraqi Al Firdaws Society which focuses on protecting women and girls affected by war, as well as peace-building and promoting gender equality.

She is a recipient of the Frontline Defenders Award for her work campaigning against the recruitment of children and young people into militant groups, focusing on how they can be re-integrated into society.

Frontline Defenders is an internationally recognised NGO that has worked on EU and UN human rights projects.

Because of this work, Ms Al Bahadili frequently received threats to her family and herself was kidnapped in 2012.

A friend of Ali, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that three bullets were found in his body and that an autopsy was under way.

Ali is the second son of Ms Al Bahadili to be targeted.

In 2019, Ahmed, her middle son, was found dead in his house.

Ms Al Bahadili told The National that she believed Asaib Ahl Al Haq, a paramilitary organisation backed by Iran but ostensibly under Iraqi government control, was responsible for Ali’s death.

“Two months ago, one of the militias asked me to leave Basra. They said we will kill you or one of my family members. I did not leave, so I am paying the price,” Ms Al Bahadili told The National.

“Asaib Ahl Haq killed him,” she said.

READ MORE Iraq's PM says killers of activist Hisham Al Hashimi have been arrested

“On Friday, Ali left the home in the afternoon, and we found him dead Saturday night, dead with three bullets in his chest and head".

“For more than 24 hours Ali disappeared and no one could find him, which means the government knows the killers but do not want to name them,” said Mahdi, a friend of Ali.

“He was a kind friend, did not like politics and never talked against anyone, but they killed him just because of his mother,” Mahdi added.

Armed groups in Basra have repeatedly threatened and targeted Iraqis they say are supporting “foreign agendas”.

Some of the groups, backed by Iran, have made threats against demonstrators and activists, and a large number of activists have been killed since 2018.

That year, widespread anti-government protests erupted in Basra, foreshadowing a national protest movement in October 2019 which was violently suppressed by security forces.

In 2018 Ms Al Bahadili and other Iraqis linked to Frontline Defenders were accused of being linked to the US consulate in Basra.

Ms Al Bahadili has made various trips to the US to attend conferences and meetings related to her work.

Ali was not a prominent activist but was helping his mother in her work in the NGO, friends told The National.

They said her death was a warning to Ms Al Bahadili to stop working and close her NGO.

Ali told his family that he was going swimming on the morning of his disappearance but they were later unable to get through to him on his phone.

