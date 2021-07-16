Iraq arrests killers of activist Hisham Al Hashimi

Hisham Al Hashimi, an expert on Iraqi armed groups and supporter of the protest movement, was assassinated in Baghdad in July 2020. AFP

Iraq's prime minister has announced that the killers of prominent journalist and commentator Hisham Al Hashimi have been arrested by the security forces.

Mustafa Al Kadhimi, the prime minister, said the arrests had come after warrants were issued to capture the men.

Reports in Iraq said a gang of four that carried out the attack on motorcycles had been taken into custody. State television said Ahmed Hamdawi Owayid Kinani, who worked in the Ministry of Interior, had confessed to the killing.

The National has learnt Kinani, who shot Al Hashimi using his official licensed gun, is under arrest but several others are at large. Arrest warrants for a number of suspects have been issued.

We promised to capture Husham Alhashimi’s killers. We fulfilled that promise. We have arrested hundreds of criminals - murderers of innocent Iraqis like Ahmed Abdulsamad. We don’t care about media spin: we carry out our duties in the service of our people & in pursuit of justice. — Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) July 16, 2021

Al Hashimi was shot dead outside his Baghdad home by gunmen on motorcycles on July 6 last year. He left behind a wife, three sons and a daughter.

The security expert was one of Iraq's most prominent researchers on the country's extremist movements, providing crucial insights into the operations of ISIS and Shiite militia groups. He was also a supporter of the country's anti-corruption protest movement.

His killing sparked widespread outrage and protesters took to the streets to demand justice and accountability for his death.

Large-scale demonstrations erupted in Iraq in late 2019, with tens of thousands rallying against government corruption and a lack of basic services and employment opportunities.

After the mass protests, many activists and prominent thinkers like Hashimi were killed with impunity. The government has been heavily criticised for not acting on these crimes.

Hashimi, a specialist in militant networks with a vast network of contacts among top decision makers, was shot dead outside his Baghdad home in early July last year by gunmen on motorcycles.

Friday's announcement marks the first reported arrests made over a murder that shocked the country, where killings of activists have surged over the last year or so.

Alongside being an expert on Sunni extremism in Iraq, Hashemi had become outspoken against powerful armed actors aligned with Iran.

Hashimi's support for popular protests that erupted in 2019 against a government seen as too close to Iran infuriated Tehran-backed Shiite factions in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network

At the end of May, the government arrested militia leader Qassem Musleh on suspicion of being behind several high-profile assassinations of activists and protesters. He was later released by the judiciary for lack of evidence. “The judiciary did not succumb to any pressure in the case of Qassem Musleh,” a spokesman for Iraq's judiciary has said.

“The evidence is insufficient to convict him, as he was released after being acquitted of the accusation against him of killing protesters, including Ihab Al Wazni,” he said. “Musleh was not in Iraq at the time of the crime and for this reason he was released.”

Al Wazni's killing was one of a new wave of assassinations of Iraqi activists. The prominent anti-government campaigner, known as the “Hero of Karbala”, was killed in the central city by unknown gunmen in May.

