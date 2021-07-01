UN: Iraq government willing to rebuild Mosul four years after ISIS destruction

IRAQ-CONFLICT-ECONOMY-RECONSTRUCTION An earthmover clears debris still left from the Battle of Mosul, when government forces regained the northern Iraqi city from ISIS in 2017. AFP (AFP)

There is "real" willingness from the Iraqi government and citizens to unite and rebuild historic sites and cities torn apart by ISIS, a UN cultural agency official told The National.

Four years ago, the terror group turned Mosul’s Grand Mosque of Al Nuri to rubble.

Since then, crucial steps have been taken to restore the site, including its famous Al Hadba minaret, known as the hunchback because of its lean.

“The idea of destruction is something that is really what we have in front of us every day, so what’s important is to move forward and to keep on track,” Paolo Fontani, Unesco’s Iraq director, told The National.

“I’ve been here for a few years and there is a big willingness from the part of the government to work together to preserve their heritage."

The mosque's restoration project was announced in Unesco’s “Reviving the Spirit of Mosul” scheme several years ago, in which the UAE announced in April 2018 that it would donate $50 million.

Two churches near by will also be restored, as part of the project to advance the country’s reconciliation after three brutal years under ISIS control.

“The idea is to bring the city alive,” Mr Fontani said.

The project intends to revive Mosul’s cultural life and diversity. For thousands of years the city was a commercial and intellectual centre, and a crossroads.

With the help of the EU, the UN agency is also rehabilitating historic houses in Mosul’s old city.

It was from Al Nuri Mosque that Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, declared a caliphate after the insurgents took over large areas of northern Iraq and parts of Syria in 2014.

ISIS then blew up the mosque and the minaret in 2016 after US-backed Iraqi security forces drew closer to the city.

“We want to keep a timeline in our schedule and also bring back the identity that was stolen. The destruction is a sad reminder of what could happen when people lose track of what’s important,” Mr Fontani said.

The UN official stressed the importance of how Iraqis should focus on standing together to rebuild.

Iraqi society must gain strength so they can focus on their heritage, he said. Heritage and identity are the most important steps to create a solid, stable and peaceful society.

Lack of funding for Iraq’s crucial historic sites

Unesco is fortunate to have had the UAE and others on board to support Mosul, Mr Fontani said, but other sites in Iraq needed the same attention.

“Attention means funds,” he said.

Mosul needs about $88 billion to rebuild and undo the damage brought on by ISIS, which is a lot more than what is being pledged by authorities.

However, as the country faces continuing economic, political and security crises, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, restoring its cultural heritage is not a top priority.

But Mr Fontani said he was “confident” that Iraq would move towards a more stable and peaceful society with the support of Unesco and other partners.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

