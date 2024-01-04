Iran observes day of mourning after blasts that killed nearly 100

Iran is observing a day of mourning on Thursday after blasts killed at least 95 people marking the anniversary of the death of military commander Qassem Suleimani.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the twin explosions in the central city of Kerman on Wednesday. It was the deadliest attack since a 1978 arson that killed at least 377, AFP reported.

At least 211 people were injured in the blasts, Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said. The death toll could rise as many of the injured are in critical condition.

Funerals for the victims are to be held from Friday morning.

State TV broadcast footage of ambulances arriving at the scene of the blasts as people tried to help those injured.

"We were walking towards the cemetery when a car suddenly stopped behind us and a waste bin containing a bomb exploded. We only heard the explosion and saw people falling," a witness was quoted as saying by the Isna news agency.

Crowds later returned to the Martyrs Cemetery in Kerman and chanted slogans condemning Israel and the US.

In Tehran, thousands gathered at the Grand Mosalla Mosque to pay tribute to Suleimani, the former leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

Suleimani's daughter, Zeinab, called the blasts a "bitter terrorist incident". "I hope the perpetrators of the crime will be identified and punished for their actions." she said.

Iranian officials have also described the blasts as a terrorist attack and vowed to retaliate.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed "evil and criminal enemies of the Iranian nation" and said there would be a "harsh response".

President Ebrahim Raisi said those behind the explosions would face action. “Undoubtedly, the perpetrators … of this cowardly act will soon be identified and punished for their heinous act by the capable security and law enforcement forces,” he said in a statement.

His senior adviser, Mohammad Jamshidi, accused Israel and the US of being behind the blasts.

“Washington says USA and Israel had no role in terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran. Really? A fox smells its own lair first,” he wrote on X.

“Make no mistake. The responsibility for this crime lies with the US and Zionist regimes and terrorism is just a tool.”

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the explosions. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said any suggestion of American involvement was "ridiculous" and that Washington had "no reason to believe that Israel was involved".